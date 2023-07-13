Tybo murder suspect in custody

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Police had been looking for Mark Robert Forcum since early Sunday morning after being called to a home on Tybo Avenue in northeast Reno on the report of a shooting. His 30-year-old wife, Ashley, was found dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police finally found Forcum as a passenger in a car early Tuesday evening. He was arrested without incident.

There was ample reason he had emerged almost immediately as a suspect. His wife had sought a restraining order against him in May claiming he had made violent threats against her. He apparently persuaded her to withdraw the order shortly after as he was also facing charges in Elko of running over a cousin with his car last year. He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in that case and was to have been sentenced Monday. He didn’t show, of course, as he was being sought here for the murder.

In addition to the charges of open murder, he was also booked for child abuse or neglect. The couple have two small children.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.