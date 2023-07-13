Stage 1 Air Quality-Emergency for Reno-Sparks area

By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:58 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A rising ozone level has led to a Stage 1Air Quality Emergency for the Reno-Sparks area, the Washoe County Health District said Thursday.

The air quality index for ozone is expected to be higher than 100 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the health district said. It is also expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups between noon and 5 p.m. through the weekend.

“Breathing ozone can trigger a variety of health problems including chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, and congestion,” the health district said. “It can worsen bronchitis, emphysema, and asthma. Ground level ozone also can reduce lung function and inflame the linings of the lungs. Repeated exposure may permanently scar lung tissue.”

The health district offered these tips to reduce ozone.

  • Combining errands to reduce vehicle trips
  • Limiting engine idling
  • Refueling vehicles or gas cans after dusk
  • Carpooling or using public transportation
  • Keeping your vehicle tuned up and tires properly inflated
  • Avoiding “topping off” your vehicle’s gas tank.
  • Avoiding use of gasoline-powered lawn and garden equipment, especially in the afternoons.
  • Properly sealing cleaners, paints, and other chemicals
  • Conserving energy

