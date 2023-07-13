The Road Ahead With RTC: Arrowcreek Parkway

SPONSORED: Construction crews are in the middle of improving Arrowcreek Parkway. The project includes rebuilding the roadway from South Virginia Street to the south of Rubblestone Drive. The RTC is also doing a rehabilitation project on Zolezzi Lane from Arrowcreek Parkway to Jeppson Lane. It is not a very large project but it does have quite an impact on traffic in that area.

This is a tricky location, so there could be lane closures, road closures, and detours during construction. The project could require the closure of Arrowcreek Parkway to westbound traffic for two weeks, starting this week. Eastbound traffic will remain open to and from Zolezzi Lane except for one weekend. That will require the closure of the Arrowcreek/Zolezzi intersection. That means people will have to take a pretty long detour to get to and from their neighborhoods. It is also possible that both lanes of traffic will remain open.

Other than the new roadways, the RTC will replace some sidewalks, curbs, and gutters where necessary. Crews will make it more ADA accessible by improving pedestrian ramps and push buttons. Drivers will notice traffic signal upgrades that create better connection between South Virginia Street and Zolezzi Lane. The RTC will add green pavement markings for bicycle lanes to make it safer to ride a bike in that area. Travel lanes and intersection configurations will stay the same but the RTC expects that residents will really like the project when it is completed in August.

