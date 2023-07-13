Reno teacher’s novel optioned for film

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A novel written by Reno’s David Michael Slater has been optioned for a film.

“I’ve had options fall through, so it’s just not wise for mental health reasons to get that excited,” admitted Slater. “But on the other hand, he’s on another level. And these guys get movies made.”

These guys are 26th Street Pictures, a production company co-founded and run by Chris Columbus, who has directed or produced numerous major hits including Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire, Harry Potter and Night at the Museum movies.

“I’m cautiously optimistic, excited but trying to not set myself up for disappointment,” added Slater.

He has experienced disappointment before, receiving more than 3,700 rejection letters for his work. But he has gone on to publish 41 books, ranging from children’s picture books to teen and adult novels.

“You have to get the right story to the right person at the right time,” explained Slater.

The novel optioned by 26th Street Pictures is called “The Vanishing”, a book of historical fiction fused with magical realism.

A novel written by Reno's David Michael Slater has been optioned for a film. (kolo)

“It’s a Holocaust fantasy, which sounds strange,” admitted Slater. “A young girl, an eleven-year-old girl in nazi Germany who witnesses a terrible murder, and she turns invisible as a result.”

She uses this special ability to try and save her best friend. He says he was inspired to write it, in part, by the rise of antisemitism.

“I started writing this, not long after the Tree of Life shooting. I grew up literally diagonally across the street from that in Squirrel Hill in Pittsburgh. And looking back, that had to have been the seeds of it,” explained Slater. “I remember just feeling, you know, despair and rage and helplessness. And that’s the experience of this character, who feels helplessness in the face of this massive evil. Even with her extraordinary abilities.”

Slater sent the book to numerous Holocaust scholars before he decided to try and get it published.

“All of the encouragement I got from all of these scholars, some of them really internationally renowned, gave me the confidence to send it out.”

Whether it does get made into a film or not, the deal is already paying off.

“I’ll be that overnight success with 20 years that no one knows about, and people will discover my other books. And I think that’s already slowly happening,” said Slater. “Just in the last two weeks I can see on Amazon, because I might check every once in a while. I can see those previous books; people are starting to buy them.”

But he’s not about to quit his day job, as a teacher in the “gifted and Talented” program at Pine Middle School, where he encourages his students to take chances.

“We encourage a completely different view of failure in our program. We celebrate it,” added Slater. “If you’re not failing, it’s a necessary step on the way to success.”

You can find out more about him and his catalog of books by going to http://davidmichaelslater.com

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.