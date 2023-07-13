Reno Mayor wants mental health awareness front and center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -More than two years ago, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve says her oldest sister was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer.

But as time went on, she was alerted by doctors her sister wasn’t keeping appointments.

Schieve says it wasn’t cancer that kept her sister away from treatment, it was depression.

“Your chance of survival is incredibly high with stage one,” Shieve says. “And by the time we found out that she had stopped treatment, she was stage four. She told me, Hillary I would much rather have cancer any day than depression.”

Six weeks later, she lost her brother to drug addiction.

“We couldn’t get him help,” says the Reno Mayor.

Four months later her brother-in-law died of alcoholism.

She knew she needed some help to deal with her grief.

That’s when reality really set in.

“It was very stark,” says Schieve. “A rude awakening that I could not get services. They would say oh we can see you in six or 8 weeks.”

Schieve says she had good insurance. But she asked, if the mayor can’t get help, what do other people do, especially those without insurance?

“I’ve thought I have to start talking about this so that we stop the stigma,” she says.

This year at the meeting in Ohio the mayor became President of the United States Conference of Mayors. An honor she says, but also an opportunity to talk about problem of mental health and the solutions to it.

Jails and emergency rooms aren’t the answer. She says there should be urgent care facilities for mental health patients just as there are for people who have broken a bone. She says we need more mental health professionals to diagnose and treat mental health. And that treatment should be comprehensive.

And she says money for such services should come directly to cities, as they are the ones seeing the mental health crisis firsthand.

“Mayors have a very good track record of moving the needle,” says Schieve. “All of us speaking about it together as one throughout this country, we can be very powerful, and we can change a lot of the way that this country addresses mental health.”

