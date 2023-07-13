One person displaced in west Sparks fire

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -One was displaced Thursday in a home fire about a quarter mile north of the Sparks Library.

The Sparks Fire Department responded midday to the 1200 block of Tyler Way about a block east of Rock Boulevard with four fire engines and one fire truck.

No one was home at the time and the fire did not cause significant damage to the building, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

