One person displaced in west Sparks fire

(KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:05 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -One was displaced Thursday in a home fire about a quarter mile north of the Sparks Library.

The Sparks Fire Department responded midday to the 1200 block of Tyler Way about a block east of Rock Boulevard with four fire engines and one fire truck.

No one was home at the time and the fire did not cause significant damage to the building, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nevada DMV recalled this license plate after it went viral on Facebook, receiving more than...
GOBK2CA Nevada license plate recall
James Martin, left, and Robert White.
Missing Carson River kayaker found in Brunswick Canyon identified
Police investigation at Wells Ave. Motel 6.
UPDATE: Two people found dead at Motel 6 identified
This is an Alert Wildfire image of a fire in Dog Valley.
Peavine Peak Fire in Dog Valley 100% contained at 8 acres
Mark Forcum
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in northeast Reno homicide

Latest News

Reno Basque Festival
House of Glass
Local glass-etching artists invite community to House of Glass exhibit
Music with Confidence presents Oliver!
Music with Confidence presents “Oliver!” during three-night Artown performance run
BAC2Gether Cottage Make-over
Builders Association of Northern Nevada renovates Step2 cottages for women in need