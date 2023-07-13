NV Energy provides tips for beating the heat

Tips for efficient energy use during heat wave
By Nick Doyle
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:54 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Keeping the temperature in your house cool and the energy bill low might be a challenge with the upcoming heat wave.

NV Energy suggests preparing your house in advance by closing the blinds, avoid cooking inside or using in-home appliances during peak sun hours.

Utility companies recommend keeping your thermostat near 78 degrees.

“If 78 does not work for you, indoor evaporative coolers are very cheap to run here. It’s a nice wet cold,” said Chad Piekarz, a senior project manager at NV Energy. “It’s about 100 to 200 watts an hour to run, versus a 1,000 for an air conditioning unit. Ceiling fans work very well too. Again, we live in a climate where it cools down a bit at night , so let Mother Nature come in and cool it down a bit and take the load off the system.”

There are in-home devices that can help you save money while staying comfortable in your home.

For more information about NV Energy’s saving tips and programs, click here.

