Music with Confidence presents “Oliver!” during three-night Artown performance run

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Oliver!” comes to Hug High School Theater July 20-22 as Music with Confidence brings Lionel Barts beloved musical to life.

Cast members from the show stopped by Morning Break to talk about the joy of being a theater kid and what theater is teaching them off stage. Some of the cast also performed, “Consider Yourself” on Morning Break. Cast members on the show Thursday include Maria Fonseca Espinosa (Oliver); Lily Bronk (Nancy); Colton Michael (Mr. Sowerberry and Dr. Grimwig; Dance Captain) Emilia Castillo (Bet); Amber Gonzales (Charlotte); Michael Godsey (Orphan, Fagin’s gang); Shakira Almasi (Ensemble); and Ivy Okunola (Orphan, Fagin’s gang).

Watch the performance here:

Music with Confidence is a Reno-Sparks based non-profit. Click here to purchase “Oliver!” tickets.

