MasterCraft’s “Surf to Save Lives” campaign supports St. Jude Research Hospital

MasterCraft launches fundraiser for St. Jude
By Nick Doyle
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:17 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - MasterCraft is giving people a chance to cool down and save a life. During the American Century Celebrity Golf tournament, at the pier next to Hole 17, professional wake boarders and drivers are offering people the chance to raise money by the minute for St. Jude’s Research Hospital.

Alexa Score, former professional wake boarder and TV personality, is leading the “Surf to Save Lives” campaign. “I was diagnosed with Leukemia at 16, which makes this fundraiser with St. Jude so special to me,” said Score. She is a childhood pediatric cancer survivor and now she returns the favor.

You can participate in the fundraiser with any water sport. You do not have to be wake surfing or behind a MasterCraft boat, but the minutes must be logged through the MasterCraft Connect application. If you are not able to participate in the water, you can still take part and donate directly to St. Jude on MasterCraft’s website.

The fundraiser will go through October 11, 2023 and donations will be maxed out at $75,000.

