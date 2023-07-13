Man guilty of molesting young girl

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 40-year-old man faces a Sept. 18 sentencing after a Washoe District Court jury found him guilty of molesting a child as young as 5 years old.

The jury found Brandon Christopher Smith guilty of three counts of sexual assault on a child younger than 14 and one count of lewdness with a child younger than 14, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said.

The case began in 2021 when the victim’s mother reported to the Sparks Police Department that her then 13-year-old daughter said Smith began molesting her at age 5 or 6, the district attorney’s office said.

The victim confronted Smith and told him he had to tell her mother about it, the district attorney’s office said.

Smith admitted to abusing the child in text messages to the mother and those were used during the three-day trial before Judge Egan Walker, the district attorney’s office said.

There are resources for sexual assault victims. They can call the Sexual Assault Hotline 800-330-0226 or texting SASS to 839863. Crisis Support Services of Nevada is also available by calling or texting 988.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.