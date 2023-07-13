Man breaks his own state record by catching massive 122-pound catfish

A Tennessee man has broken his own record by catching a 122-pound catfish. (Source: WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:13 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Tennessee officials say a man has broken his own fishing record when it comes to his latest catch.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Micka Burkhart set a new state record by catching a 122-pound catfish last month out of the Cumberland River.

Officials said Burkhart caught the massive blue catfish in the Barkley Reservoir along the river in Stewart County on June 28.

It officially weighed in at 122 pounds and 2 ounces while being 57.5 inches long with a girth of 42.4 inches.

The new record surpasses Burkhart’s previous mark of a 118-pound catfish that he also landed while fishing in the Barkley Reservoir in September 2022.

Burkhart ended up releasing both of his trophy catches, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nevada DMV recalled this license plate after it went viral on Facebook, receiving more than...
GOBK2CA Nevada license plate recall
James Martin, left, and Robert White.
Missing Carson River kayaker found in Brunswick Canyon identified
Police investigation at Wells Ave. Motel 6.
UPDATE: Two people found dead at Motel 6 identified
This is an Alert Wildfire image of a fire in Dog Valley.
Peavine Peak Fire in Dog Valley 100% contained at 8 acres
Mark Forcum
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in northeast Reno homicide

Latest News

Philadelphia Eagles first round draft pick Jalen Carter, from the University of Georgia, takes...
Georgia athletics, Jalen Carter sued by passenger in fatal crash of Bulldogs player and staffer
Expert advice on how to answer common online security questions
Expert advice on how to answer common online security questions
Expert advice on how to answer common online security questions
FILE - Andrew Tate, left, and his brother Tristan leave the Court of Appeal in Bucharest,...
Andrew Tate sues his accusers in human trafficking case
FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of...
Hollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike as contract talks collapse