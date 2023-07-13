Local glass-etching artists invite community to House of Glass exhibit

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local artists, Naomi Di Vine and Bret Tyler, are professional glass etchers. For Artown, the two have a created an art exhibit called “House of Glass” which will be displayed at the Pitch Black Printing Company (700 E. 4th Street, Reno).

Di Vine and Tyler stopped by Morning Break Thursday to explain the medium of glass etching and invite the community to see their work for themselves.

“House of Glass” is a collaborative effort by Di Vine and Tyler inspired by nature and motivated to redefine a style of artistry that is unparalleled in our region. Reno’s glass etching duo brings a refreshing beauty to their craft, combining classy traditional designs with bold and bright new techniques. While Tyler’s work hones in on 2-Tone Northern Nevada Landscapes and Portraiture, Di Vine brings a fresh perspective to the field adding stained- glass inspired colors to a symbolic mythos. Their collaborative exhibition aims to bring their work, often secluded in high-end construction, to a wider audience and introduce their work to the general public.

Both artists began their careers etching glass and mirror at the age of 19, resulting in combined experience of over 40 years. They met at the Potentialist Workshop, where they have remained artists-in-residence for almost 8 years. Together they have designed and produced massive etched murals for banks, casinos, hospitals, local businesses and private residences around the Western United States. While sustaining their livelihoods by creating custom pieces for clients, these artists continue to strive to find time to produce new works in their off time, inspired by their friends and travels.

The exhibit will be on display July 15-Aug.15. An open house and a chance to meet the artists takes place Saturday, July 15 from 6-8 p.m. Pitch Black Printing Company is open Tuesday-Sunday, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

For custom etching on glass, mirror, and stone, call Bret Tyler at (775) 722-6302. They are also on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.