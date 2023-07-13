Fire burning in Carson City landfill

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Crews are responding to a fire in the Carson City landfill east of Carson City.

The fire is burning in construction debris that is difficult to reach, the Carson City Fire Department said.

No structures are threatened.

There was a 50-foot by 50-foot fire burning earlier in the evening near Interstate 580 that was quickly put down.

This is the fire burning in the Carson city landfill as seen on the alert Tahoe wildfire camera. (Alert Wildfire)

