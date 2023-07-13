Builders Association of Northern Nevada renovates Step2 cottages for women in need

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:52 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - STEP2 provides gender-specific long-term treatment services for substance use disorders, domestic violence intervention and education and trauma services. There are multiple homes on Step2′s campus that are offered to women and their kids trying to get back on their feet. Over the last several years, the cottages have been receiving makeovers and renovations by the philanthropy branch of the Builders Association of Northern Nevada, Ryder Homes and other companies.

This year, they took on the remodeling of three cottages in various states of disarray and soon they’ll be ready to be occupied again.

Steve Thomsen from Ryder Homes stopped by Morning Break to share the work done by their staff and the impact they hope these homes will have on families.

To learn more about the services offered at Step2, click here.

