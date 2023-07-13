Abandoned blasting caps destroyed in Humboldt County

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office detonated these blasting caps found 40 yards off Nevada 140.
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:27 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) -The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office reported that what it described as a “large quantity” of abandoned blasting caps were destroyed Wednesday.

Bureau of Land Management personnel found them about 40 yards off Nevada 140, which runs from U.S. 95 to Denio at the Idaho border.

“Due to the quantity and age of the blasting caps, the Elko Consolidated Bomb Squad was contacted to assist with disposal,” the sheriff’s office said.

Bomb squad personnel from Elko and Reno destroyed them in place, the sheriff’s office said.

