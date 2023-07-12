Washoe County School District approves annual budget

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District board of trustees has approved the budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The budget passed unanimously at the board’s recent meeting.

It includes $3 million to be invested in school safety including the addition of 8 new school police officers and 17 campus supervisors.

Other highlights include an increase in funding for at-risk students from about $4 million to over $15 million, and an increase in funds for English learners from just over $11 million to $27 million.

Other Increases to the Annual Budget

Elementary and K-8 schools that only have a principal to manage school operations will receive either an assistant principal, dean, or learning facilitator based on the school’s performance plan and in consultation with the school’s associate chief. This will eliminate stand-alone principal situations at elementary and K-8 schools and allow principals and new administrative staff to focus more on academic achievement. This results in 25 additional new positions at schools next school year.

Department critical needs were addressed with inflationary adjustments and the addition of 18 positions.

In total, 83 new positions were approved as part of the FY2024 General Fund and weighted funding budgets.

A reserve of $10 million was budgeted to address future Strategic Plan initiatives and programs.

The FY2024 budget includes an $11.5 million increase for employee step increases and benefit rate changes.

Approximately $6.8 million was budgeted for electricity, natural gas, and other utility rate increases.

The landmark budget was made possible thanks to state lawmakers passing a bill to raise funding for schools by more than $1 billion per year statewide.

For more information on the 2023-24 budget click here.

