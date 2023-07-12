Trends + Threads: Phoenix + Flora Boutique helps us craft the ultimate “Barbiecore” wardrobe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One of the hottest fashion trends of Summer 2023 is “Barbiecore.” The style coming in large part from fans anticipating the new Barbie movie to be released in theaters July 21.

Kara Ferrin, owner of Phoenix + Flora Boutique, stopped by Morning Break to help us find Barbie-approved looks that will continue to be in style even after the summer. And the best part is, even if pink is not your color, there are lots of ways to create “Barbiecore” looks without all the pink. And for the guys, do note that “Barbiecore” isn’t just for the ladies. “Kenergy” fashion is also trending which includes bright colors, 80s and 90s throwback looks and elevated fashion statements.

Watch Wednesday’s interview with Phoenix + Flora to learn more.

Phoenix + Flora Boutique is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. You can follow them on social media (Instagram and Facebook) for more fashion advice; and shop their looks on their website.

