Sierra High Notes perform “A Salute to the Armed Forces” to promote upcoming Artown show

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:45 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sierra High Notes promotes and educates about vocal music, exposing the public to this time-honored art form, keeping alive this lovely tradition for the community.

President Kevin Craik, music director Eric Kao and choir members Kristie Cobb, Terisa Carter and Larry Horning stopped by Morning Break to perform “A Salute to the Armed Forces.”

They will be performing Wednesday, July 12 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (1135 12th Street, Sparks) as part of Artown. The free show starts at 7 p.m.

They will be starting rehearsals for their Autumn/Winter season on August 16. Check our website: Click here for more information.

