Reno teacher signs film deal with Harry Potter filmmaker, Chris Columbus

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:52 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - David Michael Slater is a Reno teacher at Pine Middle School and the author of more than two dozen children, early reader, teen, adult fiction and non-fiction books. Soon his book, The Vanishing, could be turned into a major motion picture.

Deadline reports that Chris Columbus’ 26th Street Pictures has optioned Slater’s novel for film with the script adaptation to be done by Jay Lender.

Slater stopped by Morning Break to talk about the success of his book and the potential for even more people to enjoy his stories.

To purchase your own copy of The Vanishing and learn more about Slater’s other work, click here. You can also follow him on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nevada DMV recalled this license plate after it went viral on Facebook, receiving more than...
GOBK2CA Nevada license plate recall
James Martin, left, and Robert White.
Missing Carson River kayaker found in Brunswick Canyon identified
Nevada State Police respond to a crash on U.S. 395 at N. McCarran Boulevard in Reno, Nev. on...
UPDATE: Driver arrested in deadly crash identified
This is an Alert Wildfire image of a fire in Dog Valley.
Peavine Peak Fire in Dog Valley 100% contained at 8 acres
Police investigation at Wells Ave. Motel 6.
Two people found dead at Motel 6 on Wells Ave.

Latest News

Trends and Threads: Barbiecore
Trends + Threads: Phoenix + Flora Boutique helps us craft the ultimate “Barbiecore” wardrobe
Nellie Lindstrom, Yawning Mama
Northern Nevada fashion designer to debut maternity and postpartum collection at the Reno Fashion Show
Sierra High Notes perform "A Salute to the Armed Forces"
Sierra High Notes perform “A Salute to the Armed Forces” to promote upcoming Artown show
Pet of the Week: Meet Barley and Richard