Reno teacher signs film deal with Harry Potter filmmaker, Chris Columbus

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - David Michael Slater is a Reno teacher at Pine Middle School and the author of more than two dozen children, early reader, teen, adult fiction and non-fiction books. Soon his book, The Vanishing, could be turned into a major motion picture.

Deadline reports that Chris Columbus’ 26th Street Pictures has optioned Slater’s novel for film with the script adaptation to be done by Jay Lender.

Slater stopped by Morning Break to talk about the success of his book and the potential for even more people to enjoy his stories.

To purchase your own copy of The Vanishing and learn more about Slater’s other work, click here. You can also follow him on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.