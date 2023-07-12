Police: Patient shoots, kills health care worker in exam room

Tennessee officials say a health care worker was shot and killed by a patient at a clinic on Tuesday. (Source: WMC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:57 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A health care worker was fatally shot inside a clinic Tuesday in a suburb of Memphis, and a man was arrested in connection with the killing, police said.

The shooting took place in an exam room at the Campbell Clinic, Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said in local reports.

The suspect had reportedly been at the clinic for several hours before the shooting, Lane said, adding that the attack involved only two people and there was no active shooter situation. A man with a gun was found five minutes after the shooting, the police chief said.

“The scene is secure and there is no threat to the public,” the department said in a social media post.

Identities of the health care worker and the suspect were not immediately released.

The shooting was under investigation.

Collierville is located east of Memphis.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

