Northern Nevada’s only drag strip needs a wash & scrubbing

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) -For almost three decades, the Top Gun Drag Strip south of Fallon has attracted racers and fans of the sport. The raceway was launched not only for them, but also for young gear heads anxious to test themselves and their rides against each other in a safer environment than the city streets.

All of that came to sudden halt during an event last month.

“We had a torrential downpour come ove those mountains and put an amount of water on the track, says John Stauverman, President of Motor Sport Safety Inc., the operators of the strip. “along with mud and silt that washed down onto the lowest part of the property which happens to be the drag strip.”

That storm was followed by another. Together they flooded the track leaving a thick coating of silt.. That dust is a threat to the high performance engines that race here and the traction needed for the sport.

The track will have to be washed and scrubbed. That won’t be easy. For one thing, the track’s well has collapsed,

“We’re going to have three water trucks going back and forth between Fallon and here,”ays Stauverman, “and we’re actually going to have to wash the track with brooms and vacuum trucks and water trucks and try to get the mud and silt off the facility.”

The well will be a big ticket item. So they’re raising money through a Go Fund Me page and James Garner, a Johnny Cash tribute entertainer, is holding a benefit concert at the Churchill Arts Center Monday July 24th.

Stauverman says they are determined to hold their scheduled event next month. “We’re desperately trying to get the track back in racing condition in order to have those kids and the younger generation come out here and race at top gun ina safe racing environment. “

