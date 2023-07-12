Northern Nevada fashion designer to debut maternity and postpartum collection at the Reno Fashion Show

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the first time on The Reno Fashion Show’s 10-year history, a local fashion designer will debut a runway collection exclusively dedicated to maternity and postpartum clothing. The debut of this collection marks a significant milestone in the fashion industry.

Throughout history, maternity and postpartum clothing have often been overlooked and neglected within the fashion industry. Lindstrom seeks to change this narrative by following her mission to challenge the status quo in the fashion industry. Lindstrom’s collection named “Yawning Mama” showcases her understanding of women’s unique needs and desires, offering designs that empower and embrace the transformative journey of motherhood.

She stopped by Morning Break Wednesday to talk about the inspiration behind the collection.

The Reno Fashion Show, known as Nevada’s largest runway show, welcomes fashion enthusiasts to witness this moment as well as 13 other designers. As part of the annual Artown Festival, the event serves as a platform for artistic expression and showcases the fusion of fashion and art.

The show is on Saturday, July 15 at Atlantis Casino’s grand ballroom. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. All ages welcome.

Tickets are available at the door or online.

