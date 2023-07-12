Maintenance worker dies after being electrocuted at shopping center

A maintenance worker in West Virginia has died after being electrocuted while working at a...
A maintenance worker in West Virginia has died after being electrocuted while working at a shopping center.(marje via Canva | File image)
By Eric Fossell and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:52 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Authorities in West Virginia say a worker died on Tuesday after being electrocuted at a shopping center.

According to the St. Albans Police Department, first responders found a 42-year-old maintenance worker unresponsive at an area business.

Authorities said the man was on lift equipment inside the shopping center when he was reportedly electrocuted.

The unidentified worker was transported to the Thomas Memorial Hospital but ultimately died, police said.

A second maintenance worker who was also on the lift was treated and released at the scene.

Authorities said the situation remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nevada DMV recalled this license plate after it went viral on Facebook, receiving more than...
GOBK2CA Nevada license plate recall
James Martin, left, and Robert White.
Missing Carson River kayaker found in Brunswick Canyon identified
Nevada State Police respond to a crash on U.S. 395 at N. McCarran Boulevard in Reno, Nev. on...
UPDATE: Driver arrested in deadly crash identified
This is an Alert Wildfire image of a fire in Dog Valley.
Peavine Peak Fire in Dog Valley 100% contained at 8 acres
Police investigation at Wells Ave. Motel 6.
UPDATE: Two people found dead at Motel 6 identified

Latest News

A father and son were killed in a crash involving a suspected drunken driver.
Father, son killed in a crash involving a suspected drunken driver
Nearly $200 billion in pandemic unemployment payments ‘could have been improper’
Nearly $200 billion in pandemic unemployment payments ‘could have been improper’
FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the House Appropriations subcommittee...
FBI Director Chris Wray defends the ‘real FBI’ against criticism from House Republicans
Improper Pandemic Relief Payments
Jodi Kelly, left, practice manager at Stonecliff Veterinary Surgical Center, behind, and her...
Snowshovels in hand, Vermonters volunteer to clean up after epic floods