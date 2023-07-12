Douglas County opening cooling centers during triple digit heat wave

Seniors can be especially susceptible to issues related to high temperatures
Seniors can be especially susceptible to issues related to high temperatures(FOX5)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:36 PM PDT
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Triple digit temperatures are expected across northern Nevada starting on Friday. Due to the anticipated heat wave, Douglas County is offering resources to help protect the public.

Douglas County is advising its residents to be cautious and check up on those relatives and neighbors who are heat vulnerable.

The following locations have air conditioning and can be utilized as a place to cool down during normal business hours. Due to current renovations at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center, the gym will be open and the senior center will be closed. Douglas County is inviting residents to cool off inside the gym area during normal business hours.

Douglas County Community and Senior Center (8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday)

1329 Waterloo Ln, Gardnerville, NV 89410

Kahle Park and Community Center (8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Closed Sundays)

236 NV-207, Stateline, NV 89449

For more information on preparing for high temperatures, visit ready.gov/heat.

