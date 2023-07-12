55th Reno Basque Festival this Saturday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Here at the Basque Library up at UNR, there are plenty of resources focusing on Basque Culture both past and present. Red hats, engraved wood--the work of sheepherders from years ago, and of course the Basque Flag.

Their history in Northern Nevada goes back more than one hundred years. They arrived during the gold rush, and discovered there was no good food, something in which they were experts.

“The Basque people began herding sheep, and building boarding houses and restaurants to feed all the people that were coming at that time,” says Pamela Zamora, spokesperson for the 55th Reno Basque Festival.

The Basque Community thrived in our area.

55 years ago, they began an annual Reno Basque Festival to help expose Northern Nevada to their traditions. Family, hard work, religion, and yes, food are all featured at the annual event. COVID forced organizers to put the celebrations on hold for a year.

But the 55th event organizers say won’t skip a beat; especially where food is concerned.

“So what we tried to do was bring in some Spanish ingredients some French ingredients so that we could give the most authentic homemade flavor and to have people have a taste of the Basque Country,” says Zamora. “We ordered our organic red beans online. Our peppers are also imported, and fire roasted. Spanish sweet paprika. And we are locally sourcing vegetables from the Great Basin Co-Op.”

Money raised for the event will go to a new club house for the organization including a commercial kitchen.

And this year it will be held at the Neil Road Recreation Center. This facility is air conditioned so the heat can’t be used as an excuse not to attend the event. Besides the food, a dancing exhibition will show another Basque Tradition. A no host bar along with wood chopping and weightlifting will take place outside.

This year they hope to serve up to 400 meals on Saturday.

If not careful a ticketholder could leave the event with a better understanding of Basque culture, a full stomach, and a desire to return next year.

Zamora says all on-line ticket sales are closed. She suggests arriving here at 11:30 in the morning to buy them in person.

Mass it starts at 10 in the morning, a priest will perform the ceremony in part speaking Basque. It is open to all denominations.

