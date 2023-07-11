Week two Artown events

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Artown is in full swing, here are some of the events taking place July 11- July 16.

Nickel Creek is performing on July 11 at the Grand Sierra Resort at 8 p.m. They have revolutionized folk and roots music since first performing together as children at a pizza parlor in San Diego in 1989.

Hear Afro-Cuban and Afro-Beat tunes July 12, Pedrito Martinez Group performs at Wingfield Park at 7:30 p.m.

Omar Sosa Quarteto Americanos is a U.S.-based jazz ensemble. They perform on July 13 from 8 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Gospel Fest takes place Sunday, July 16 at Wingfield Park Amphitheater.

