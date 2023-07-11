Week two Artown events

By Karlie Drew
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:45 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Artown is in full swing, here are some of the events taking place July 11- July 16.

Nickel Creek is performing on July 11 at the Grand Sierra Resort at 8 p.m. They have revolutionized folk and roots music since first performing together as children at a pizza parlor in San Diego in 1989.

Hear Afro-Cuban and Afro-Beat tunes July 12, Pedrito Martinez Group performs at Wingfield Park at 7:30 p.m.

Omar Sosa Quarteto Americanos is a U.S.-based jazz ensemble. They perform on July 13 from 8 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Gospel Fest takes place Sunday, July 16 at Wingfield Park Amphitheater.

For more information on these events and more, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nevada DMV recalled this license plate after it went viral on Facebook, receiving more than...
GOBK2CA Nevada license plate recall
James Martin, left, and Robert White.
Missing Carson River kayaker found in Brunswick Canyon identified
Nevada State Police respond to a crash on U.S. 395 at N. McCarran Boulevard in Reno, Nev. on...
UPDATE: Driver arrested in deadly crash identified
DCSO Badge
DCSO warns public of prowler on the loose
This is an Alert Wildfire image of a fire in Dog Valley.
Peavine Peak Fire in Dog Valley 100% contained at 8 acres

Latest News

Nevada marijuana graphic.
Cannabis consumption lounges voted down by Washoe County commissioners
State of Nevada seal
$2.7 million granted for rural community development
Lake Tahoe lands ECHL franchise
Aces outfielder has contract selected by Arizona Diamondbacks
Dominic Canzone’s patience, approach elevating his game