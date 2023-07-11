Tips to protect lawns and gardens ahead of major heat wave

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We are expected to hit triple digit degrees on Saturday and Sunday. Plants, lawns and gardens could experience major damage if they are not properly prepared for the heat.

Truckee Meadows Water Authority recommends following the assigned water schedule. Even numbers can water on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Odd numbers can water on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Experts recommend watering in the morning or later in the evening. The cool temperatures allow the plants to soak up the moisture. “Water soaks into the ground early in the morning. It goes to the roots of the lawn and it doesn’t evaporate,” said Chuck Swegles, the TMWA water conservation coordinator. “If you water in the middle of the day or the afternoon the heat just evaporates the water , the wind kicks up it evaporates the water. The more you water you are just throwing money away because you pay for that water.”

Running your water for a few extra minutes during the right time of day could save your lawn from damage. If the lawn is not prepared for the heat, it could face significant damage. “We are talking 100 degrees plus this weekend. On your normal watering day in the morning maybe run an extra time, run it manually for an extra run time . That way it’ll get plenty of water on there,” added Swegles.

