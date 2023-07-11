Sam Brown joins U.S. Senate race in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sam Brown is taking another shot at the U.S. Senate. The Republican announced Monday he is entering the Nevada race in 2024 to challenge Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen.

Brown ran for Senate in 2022, but lost the GOP nomination to former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt. He s a former U.S. Army captain who was severely injured by an explosion in Afghanistan.

Brown says several issues led him to run again.

“The rising inflation, the higher energy costs, the fact that education is still failing,” said Brown. “Those are the things that have driven me to point of deciding to run again. Nevadans need a champion, someone who understands the American dream is slipping away. Someone who understands that Jacky Rosen is a direct result of the nightmare we’re experiencing. It’s time for new leadership.”

The only other Republican to enter the race so far is former Assemblyman Jim Marchant.

