Sam Brown joins U.S. Senate race in Nevada

Republican Sam Brown announces his bid for Nevada's U.S. Senate seat at an event in Reno, Nev....
Republican Sam Brown announces his bid for Nevada's U.S. Senate seat at an event in Reno, Nev. on July 10, 2023.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:36 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sam Brown is taking another shot at the U.S. Senate. The Republican announced Monday he is entering the Nevada race in 2024 to challenge Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen.

Brown ran for Senate in 2022, but lost the GOP nomination to former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt. He s a former U.S. Army captain who was severely injured by an explosion in Afghanistan.

Brown says several issues led him to run again.

“The rising inflation, the higher energy costs, the fact that education is still failing,” said Brown. “Those are the things that have driven me to point of deciding to run again. Nevadans need a champion, someone who understands the American dream is slipping away. Someone who understands that Jacky Rosen is a direct result of the nightmare we’re experiencing. It’s time for new leadership.”

The only other Republican to enter the race so far is former Assemblyman Jim Marchant.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nevada DMV recalled this license plate after it went viral on Facebook, receiving more than...
GOBK2CA Nevada license plate recall
James Martin, left, and Robert White.
Missing Carson River kayaker found in Brunswick Canyon identified
Nevada State Police respond to a crash on U.S. 395 at N. McCarran Boulevard in Reno, Nev. on...
UPDATE: Driver arrested in deadly crash identified
DCSO Badge
DCSO warns public of prowler on the loose
This is an Alert Wildfire image of a fire in Dog Valley.
Peavine Peak Fire in Dog Valley 100% contained at 8 acres

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Pickens, S.C....
Former President Donald Trump to speak at event in Las Vegas on Saturday
Aaron Ford (AP Photo/John Locher)
AG Ford expresses exhaustion with Supreme Court after latest ruling
The law went into effect on June 27, 2023
New law goes into effect to protect pregnant workers nationwide
The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act