Reno Bike project summer program

By Emily Benito
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:28 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Bike Project is hosting three sessions of their Major Taylor Bike Program this summer.

The program is $40, and kids get to learn about bike safety, maintenance and their own healthy nutrition.

The camps run Monday through Friday July 10, July 17, and July 24.

There is even a special 4th week of camp this summer:

“This year we have one more camp. At the end of the of it, all of the kids that have taken the camp earlier in the year get to earn a bike at the end,” says program manager Andy Perkins.

Perkins shares why the camp is important for local kids and how it helps get them outside:

“It’s definitely getting kids on bikes and showing them what a bike is capable of doing. I know my favorite moments as a kid were like going out on a bike and being gone and all the freedom. I think giving kids the tools to do that and showing them, they can do that is like the best for me and just getting them out.”

Perkins’ advice for those who may be nervous to learn to ride a bike:

“Just try it and start slow. Seek out ride groups, there’s a ton f ride groups in town, go with a friend.”

