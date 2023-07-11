Oliver X shares several Artown music events, including performance from Grammy-winning artist Nickel Creek

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With 500+ Artown events happening in July, it can be hard to know what to do. Marketing manager for Artown, Oliver X, stopped by Morning Break to share some of the music concerts and festivals happening the second week of July that are worth putting on the calendar.

Tuesday, July 11

Artown Headliner Series: Nickel Creek with Special Guest Monica Martin Nickel Creek has revolutionized folk and roots music since first performing together as children at a pizza parlor in San Diego in 1989, signing to acclaimed roots label Sugar Hill Records after wowing the bluegrass circuit for a decade. Nickel Creek quickly broke through in 2000 with their Grammy-nominated, Alison Krauss-produced self-titled LP, which showcased not just their instrumental virtuosity but their burgeoning songwriting prowess. The trio quickly followed that effort with the Krauss-produced This Side, a landmark release that earned Nickel Creek the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album and brought their progressive take on acoustic music to a broader audience, greatly influencing the sound and trajectory of roots music in the process. 2005′s Grammy-nominated Why Should the Fire Die? found the trio pushing genre boundaries even further, incorporating elements of alt-rock and indie pop into their singular brand of acoustic music. Nickel Creek’s most recent album, 2014′s critically acclaimed and joyously received A Dotted Line, ended a seven-year recording and touring hiatus for the band, during which members explored other musical and creative avenues. Performance starts at 8 p.m. at the Grand Sierra Resort; doors open at 7 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

Artown on the Quad: Featuring Whitney Myer The University of Nevada, Reno will again be hosting events celebrating arts and culture as part of Reno’s Artown festival during July. Whitney Myer is a brazen Indie-Pop artist who pull you into her rhythmic world. Heart wrenching melodies and booty shaking tribal beats included. Performance starts at 6 p.m. on the University’s Quad. (Parking will be available in the Gateway Parking Complex) Concert is free.



Wednesday, July 12

Artown Cultural Connections: Pedrito Martinez Group Pedrito Martinez…is a source of rhythmic delight and inspiration… an incomparable performer… a traditional Afro-Cuban music superstar – The New York Times A consummate master of Afro-Cuban folkloric music and the batá drum he is also the world’s first-call rumbero—playing, singing, and dancing with dozens of Cuban rumba groups. Pedrito was a founding member of the highly successful, Afro-Cuban/Afro-Beat band, Yerba Buena, with which he recorded two albums and toured the world in the mid-to late-90′s. Mr. Martínez’s career as a leader began in 2005 with the formation in NYC of the The Pedrito Martínez Group. He has recorded four solo albums, the first one of which was nominated for a Grammy in 2013 and was chosen among NPR’s Favorite Albums for 2013 and The Boston Globe Critics Top Ten Albums of the same year. In February of 2019, Pedrito and Cuban pianist, Alfredo Rodriguez, released a duo album called Duologue to critical acclaim. Quincy Jones was executive producer. Performance starts at 7:30 p.m. at Wingfield Park; doors open at 5 p.m. Concert is free.



Thursday, July 13

Artown Headliner Series: Omar Sosa Quarteto Americanos Omar Sosa Quarteto Americanos, featuring Josh Jones, drums, Sheldon Brown, saxophones, clarinets Ernesto Mazar Kinde. Quarteto Americanos is Sosa’s first U.S.-based jazz ensemble since the 1990s! The group came together in February 2021 when Omar was in the Bay Area for several livestreams. Connecting with Josh and Sheldon was a gratifying reunion for Omar, as he played extensively with them during his early days in San Francisco and Oakland in the late 1990s. Josh Jones’ Trio at the time, including Omar and bassist Geoff Brennan, played frequently at Bay Area clubs. Josh remains one of Omar’s favorite drummers - a versatile musician and educator equally at home in Latin, jazz, hip-hop and fusion styles. Sheldon Brown was a member of Omar’s first Septet ensembles in the Bay Area, performing in San Francisco and Oakland and around the world in support of Omar’s earliest recording projects, Free Roots, Spirit of the Roots and Bembón, also known as the Roots Trilogy. Sheldon is a talented composer, arranger and producer whose first recording, Shifting Currents, caught Omar’s ear when he first moved to San Francisco in 1995. Ernesto Mazar Kindelán is a dynamic Cuban musician who came to the San Francisco Bay Area in 2014 following a 10-year stint with Charanga Habanera, the celebrated Cuban timba band from Havana. Performance starts at 8 p.m. at Bartley Ranch Regional Park; gates open at 6 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.



Sunday, July 16

Gospel Fest Featuring Cliff Porter and the Reno Community Gospel Choir Word Of Life Ministries Reno Inc. is presenting Gospel Fest 2023, a fun entertaining community-based music and culture festival focused on the many genres of gospel music. This event will take place at Wingfield Park Amphitheater July 16, 2023 Sunday at 6pm. Gospel Fest will feature homegrown hero Cliff Porter and the Reno Community Gospel Choir. New this year, we will be hosting a NEW ARTIST SHOWCASE! Please come out and support Reno’s new artists. There will be food vendors, audience interaction and attendees will have their music for sale for all to enjoy and get uplifted. We encourage you to bring your lawn chairs for your comfort, hats, visors and sunglasses, blankets, and umbrellas for shade. We look forward to reaching even more community members this year as an effort to connect the community to the genre of gospel music. Performance starts at 6 p.m. at Wingfield Park; gates open at 5:30 p.m. Concert is free but with a suggest donation of $5/$10/$20/or whatever amount you would like to give.



For the full calendar of events, click here.

