New Alzheimer’s drug hailed by local advocates

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Local advocates for those who suffer from Alzheimer’s Disease say they’re excited about the FDA’s approval of a new drug to treat the condition.

The drug, Leqembi, targets a protein which is one of the causes of the disease. It’s not a cure , but it has been show to slow or delay the progression of the disease by at least 5 months. that gives a patient more time with family and favorite activities.

It’s only advised for those in the early stages of the disease which means, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, that those showing early symptoms should consult with their doctor.

That should not cause panic the first time we forget our keys or aomeone’s name, says the Association’s Northern Nevada Director, Niki Rubarth. “We all do that from time to time, but if we’re forgetting the reasons why we even have keys and if we’re forgetting the names of family members or close friends, that’s cause for concern and something to have a conversation about.”

Development of the drug could point the way for new drugs in the future.The Alzheimer’s Association supports research into the disease through fundraisers like the annual Walk for Alzheimer’s at the Sparks Marina in October.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.