KOLO Cooks: In honor of the KOLO 8 Tuna Drive, Chef Jonathan Chapin makes tuna BLT sandwiches

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All June long, in every newscast, we asked the community to help us collect cans of tuna for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and the community delivered! We had more than 2,000 cans donated and with them, we were able to build a massive “tuna boat” in our studio. In honor of the amazing donation we’re giving FBNN, Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes wanted to share a delicious, healthy meal you can make with all that tuna!

Ingredients:

2 cans of tuna

Red onion

Capers

Deli style pickles ( Nevada Brining Co.

Salt and pepper

Mama Ray’s Original Rub

Bacon bits

Sliced tomato

Iceberg lettuce (shredded)

Mayonnaise

Directions:

Mix tuna, capers, mayo, Mama Ray’s, pickles, salt and pepper onion. Spread evenly on croissant. Top with bacon bits, tomato and lettuce. Serve with cherries or frozen grapes if you want.

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

