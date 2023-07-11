Final steel beam put into place at new Renown Specialty Care Center

Crews put the final steel beam of the new facility into place on Tuesday, July 11 in South Reno.
Crews put the final steel beam of the new facility into place on Tuesday, July 11 in South Reno.(Renown)
By Ben Deach
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:50 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The newest medical building in Reno is still a long way from being completed.

“As we have been watching it there has been a lot of painstaking work, and then seemingly overnight we had a building,” said Renown CEO Dr. Brian Erling.

But a key step was taken on Tuesday with the final steel beam being put into place

“We are here for a topping off ceremony for our specialty care center. Its an exciting time to show our growth and commitment to a growing community.”

Samuel Weller is the CEO of Renown South Meadows, and says the new specialty care center will serve plenty of needs, including expanded laboratory and diagnostic services, a surgery center, cardiac catheterization lab, as well as a new kitchen and dining room.

“The building will be fundamental in delivering care at the south end of town,” said Renown CFO Ann Beck.

Construction on the new facility began about a year ago, and Weller says the rapid growth of the Reno area has made it more and more necessary.

“We are growing and doubling our OR capacity,” he stressed. “With that comes additional jobs and opportunities to meet the growing demand of the community.”

The final beam was put in place Tuesday, with employees getting a chance to leave their mark on it permanently.

