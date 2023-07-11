Dominic Canzone’s patience, approach elevating his game

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - What a week it’s been for Reno Aces outfielder Dominic Canzone.

After being named Pacific Coast Player of the Month for June, he received the call to make his Major League debut for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Patience, experience, and refining the leg kick have been his biggest adjustments.

”I think last year I got into trouble where I’d be first pitch hacking a lot and not see what the guy had especially with a starter,” Canzone said. “It’s huge to try and see as many pitches as possible.”

No one in the entire Pacific Coast League played better than Canzone during the month of June. Arizona’s 19th-ranked prospect led the PCL in average, slugging percentage, and OPS. He was second in hits and doubles, third in total bases and on-base percentage, and finished fourth in RBI.

”Definitely a cool accomplishment but at the same time there’s been so many guys on base lately,” added Canzone. “It definitely helps when you can put a fly ball in the air and get a sac fly or something like that. It puts a lot of pressure on the pitchers when there’s multiple guys on base and it makes the at-bats a little bit easier.”

The award did not go unnoticed from up top.

A day later the D’Backs selected Canzone’s contract, put him on the 40-man roster, and flew him to Arizona.

At the time of our interview, that life-changing call was just hours away.

Being where his feet are helped Canzone put up monster numbers.

”Obviously the goal is to get to the Big Leagues and the AAA trap is where someone can be salty about being down here or you can go about your business and do your best to try to get there,” he said.

Canzone’s now done his best to get to The Show. He made his Major League debut Saturday going 0/3 with a walk and run scored.

He’ll have to be extra patient this week with the All-Star Break to get the rest of his career firsts.

