Dog dies at boarding facility less than 1 hour after drop off, owners suspect heat stroke

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A Las Vegas couple is mourning the loss of their dog Nico, who was found unresponsive at the boarding facility where it was staying. The owners suspect Nico died of heat stroke.

“He was 2 years old, he was funny, he was goofy, he was so sweet with other animals, other people,” said Daniela Silva, one of Nico’s owners.

“I just wanted Nico to live a long life and see his gray whiskers, so every day I tried so hard to make sure he was loved,” said Ted Taylor, another of Nico’s owners.

With a trip to Hawaii coming up, Silva and Taylor decided to board Nico at Doggie District Silverado. They dropped him off around 3:30 p.m. June 30.

Taylor said after not even an hour, the boarding facility called him to say that Nico was unresponsive and turning blue.

“Basically, he’s already gone. And I’m like, ‘It hasn’t even been an hour, what do you mean?’” Taylor recalled.

Silva said that the facility told them they took Nico outside for no longer than five minutes to go to the bathroom, then took him back to his room, which has a TV, bed, and air conditioning.

“They went off and did whatever and came back and saw him unresponsive in his room,” Silva said.

KVVU reached out to Doggie District, and a representative told us their potty break protocols take high temperatures into account.

The Doggie District representative said Nico was let outside twice, supervised, for less than five minutes each.

“Not even an hour after we dropped him off, they called us saying that he was gone, basically,” Silva said. “And that the girl there, worker, had to put our dog into her own personal car and take him to a hospital that they don’t even have connections to.”

The Doggie District representative said in an emergency, the staff will transport the pet to the closest veterinarian accepting animals, adding that in this case, their primary established vet was not accepting patients, so they took Nico to another pet hospital.

“The doctor specifically in his own words said he was ‘grossly healthy.’ He was 2 years old, but that when he arrived, his body temperature was 106, and that was just because he was already in the car cooled in the girl’s car. So before then, God knows how much heat was actually trapped in his body,” Silva said.

The Doggie District representative said employees are trained for emergency situations when they’re hired, and the training is repeated periodically. In fact, the Silverado location held a refresher training three weeks before Nico’s death.

Doggie District’s released a full statement on the situation:

“Our top priority is the health, safety, and happiness of our pets. We are saddened by the passing of one of our guests this weekend. We are in contact with the pet parent and are reviewing this situation carefully. Our goal will always be to provide our guests with the best possible care to ensure pets are happy and safe. We want to assure our pet parents and the community that we are taking this incident very seriously,” it said.

Nico’s owners said they plan on filing a police report.

