Cannabis consumption lounges voted down by Washoe County commissioners

Nevada marijuana graphic.
Nevada marijuana graphic.(KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:28 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Plans for the creation of cannabis lounges in Washoe County will not be moving forward. The board of commissioners voted against initiating regulations to allow for cannabis lounges in unincorporated parts of the county. The motion passed on a thin margin of 3 to 2.

While there were advocates for consumption lounges at the meeting, many people in attendance spoke against having them. Several people cited their concern for safety and the potential for visitors to drive under the influence after visiting a cannabis lounge.

Sol Cannabis in New Washoe City was granted a conditional license by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board in June. However, the lounge needed to be approved by Washoe County in order to move forward.

