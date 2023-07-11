Bail set for man arrested following Virginia City Highlands officer involved shooting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bail has been set for the man charged with evading police on a lengthy chase ending in an officer involved shooting back in May. Tyler Woolley appeared in Reno Justice Court on Tuesday afternoon, where a judge set bail at $50,000.

The prosecution requested that Woolley’s bail be raised to $150,000, but the judge decided that was not necessary as long as there’s residential confinement and a GPS monitor prior to his release. Woolley’s mother testified, saying her son wasn’t a threat and that he would be staying at her house. She also stated that she would personally take him to all his court appearances.

Woolley was shot in the face by officers after leading them on a vehicle chase from Mira Loma Park in Reno to the Virginia City Highlands. His wound and subsequent infection destroyed his eyes, leaving him blind.

