A.V.A. Ballet Theatre presents “Vortex, the Ballet that Rocks” at the Bartley Ranch amphitheater

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:15 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater at the Bartley Ranch Regional Park will come alive with ballet grace and passionate rock, dance and alternative music as A.V.A. Ballet Theatre presents “Vortex, the Ballet that Rocks.”

Artistic Director and ballet company namesake, Alexander Van Alstyne, along with board member, Steve Trounday, stopped by Morning Break to share how this show is unlike any ballet you’ve ever seen.

Van Alstyne choreographed an exciting contemporary ballet that incorporates grande jetés to music by popular rock artists. The stage will feature scaffolding, props and sets that will create a visual spectacle that cannot be missed.

There are two shows that are free and open to the public at the Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater at Bartley Ranch. Friday and Saturday, July 14-15, gates open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8:30 p.m. This is a PG-13 production.

A.V.A. Ballet Theatre is the resident ballet company for the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts. They are northern Nevada’s largest company under the instruction of a professional faculty with years of performing experience in renowned metropolitan ballet and production companies across the United States and Europe.

You can follow the A.V.A. ballet online and on the social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nevada DMV recalled this license plate after it went viral on Facebook, receiving more than...
GOBK2CA Nevada license plate recall
James Martin, left, and Robert White.
Missing Carson River kayaker found in Brunswick Canyon identified
Nevada State Police respond to a crash on U.S. 395 at N. McCarran Boulevard in Reno, Nev. on...
UPDATE: Driver arrested in deadly crash identified
DCSO Badge
DCSO warns public of prowler on the loose
This is an Alert Wildfire image of a fire in Dog Valley.
Peavine Peak Fire in Dog Valley 100% contained at 8 acres

Latest News

State of Nevada seal
$2.7 million granted for rural community development
Aces outfielder has contract selected by Arizona Diamondbacks
Dominic Canzone’s patience, approach elevating his game
Dominic Canzone's patience, approach elevating his game
Artown Events July 11-16, 2023
Oliver X shares several Artown music events, including performance from Grammy-winning artist Nickel Creek
Artown Events July 11-16, 2023
Second Full Week of Artown Events