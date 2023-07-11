A.V.A. Ballet Theatre presents “Vortex, the Ballet that Rocks” at the Bartley Ranch amphitheater

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater at the Bartley Ranch Regional Park will come alive with ballet grace and passionate rock, dance and alternative music as A.V.A. Ballet Theatre presents “Vortex, the Ballet that Rocks.”

Artistic Director and ballet company namesake, Alexander Van Alstyne, along with board member, Steve Trounday, stopped by Morning Break to share how this show is unlike any ballet you’ve ever seen.

Van Alstyne choreographed an exciting contemporary ballet that incorporates grande jetés to music by popular rock artists. The stage will feature scaffolding, props and sets that will create a visual spectacle that cannot be missed.

There are two shows that are free and open to the public at the Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater at Bartley Ranch. Friday and Saturday, July 14-15, gates open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8:30 p.m. This is a PG-13 production.

A.V.A. Ballet Theatre is the resident ballet company for the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts. They are northern Nevada’s largest company under the instruction of a professional faculty with years of performing experience in renowned metropolitan ballet and production companies across the United States and Europe.

You can follow the A.V.A. ballet online and on the social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram.

