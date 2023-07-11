$2.7 million granted for rural community development

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - More than $2 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds have been awarded to six projects in rural Nevada. Governor Joe Lombardo’s office made the announcement on Tuesday.

“This year’s CDBG projects will benefit nearly 14,000 Nevadans across Fallon, Fernley, Wells, West Wendover, Esmeralda County, and Nye County,” said Governor Lombardo. “These projects represent a wide range of improvement initiatives, and these awards will allow us to make strategic and meaningful investments in our rural communities.”

Nevada counties and cities invested an additional $17,486,431 in matching funds for the projects.

The CDBG program gives local governments the opportunity to create suitable living environments, provide affordable housing, and create economic opportunities, primarily for persons of low and moderate income. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) oversees the program, and the Rural Community Development Division of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development administers the program for the State of Nevada. The program has distributed more than $100 million to rural Nevada communities since its inception in 1982.

Nevada’s CDBG programs for 2023 include:

$500,000 to help with the construction Kaiser St Roadway ADA Compliance Project in the City of Fallon. This project will benefit 1,310 residents.

$500,000 to help with the construction of the Community Response & Resource Center Project in the City of Fernley. This project will benefit 3,590 residents.

$500,000 to help with the construction of the Shoshone Ave ADA Compliance Project in the City of Wells. This project will benefit 1,200 residents.

$500,000 to help with the construction of the West Wendover Fire Station Project in West Wendover. This project will benefit 4,420 residents.

$250,000 for the Emergency County Address System Project in Esmeralda County. This project will benefit 1,135 residents.

$500,000 for the construction of a new fueling system at the Tonopah Airport in Nye County. This project will benefit 2,117 residents.

“The CDBG program provides federal funding for critical infrastructure projects in rural Nevada communities,” said Jessica Sanders, GOED’s CDBG Program Administrator. “These projects support rural economic development and have sustainable benefits to rural communities and the State of Nevada.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.