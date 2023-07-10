Tickets on sale for 11th Annual Lake Tahoe Dance Festival

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 11th Annual Lake Tahoe Dance Festival returns this summer July 26-29 at venues in Tahoe City and Truckee, Calif. Since its inception, the festival has been hosted by Lake Tahoe Dance Collective (LTDC). The program comprises a variety of dance styles, pairing seminal works from the past with pieces created today.

Founder of the collective and co-director of the festival, Christin Hanna, and co-director, Constantine Baecher, stopped by Morning Break to remind people to get their tickets for any and all of the performances throughout the four-day event.

This summer, the Lake Tahoe Dance Festival includes works by Lar Lubovitch, Natasha Adorlee, Liz Gerritt, Claudia Schreier, Holly Curran, and Marco Pelle.

Event Schedule:

The 11th Anniversary Gala Opening Night Celebration - Wednesday, July 26 at 5:30 p.m.

Main Stage Performances - Thursday, July 27 at 6 p.m. in Tahoe City

Main Stage Performances - Friday, July 28 at 5:30 p.m. at Incline Village

Main Stage Performances - Saturday, July 29 at 6 p.m. on West End Beach, Truckee, CA.

