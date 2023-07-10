Tickets on sale for 11th Annual Lake Tahoe Dance Festival

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:22 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 11th Annual Lake Tahoe Dance Festival returns this summer July 26-29 at venues in Tahoe City and Truckee, Calif. Since its inception, the festival has been hosted by Lake Tahoe Dance Collective (LTDC). The program comprises a variety of dance styles, pairing seminal works from the past with pieces created today.

Founder of the collective and co-director of the festival, Christin Hanna, and co-director, Constantine Baecher, stopped by Morning Break to remind people to get their tickets for any and all of the performances throughout the four-day event.

This summer, the Lake Tahoe Dance Festival includes works by Lar Lubovitch, Natasha Adorlee, Liz Gerritt, Claudia Schreier, Holly Curran, and Marco Pelle.

Event Schedule:

  • The 11th Anniversary Gala Opening Night Celebration - Wednesday, July 26 at 5:30 p.m.
  • Main Stage Performances - Thursday, July 27 at 6 p.m. in Tahoe City
  • Main Stage Performances - Friday, July 28 at 5:30 p.m. at Incline Village
  • Main Stage Performances - Saturday, July 29 at 6 p.m. on West End Beach, Truckee, CA.

For more information about the Lake Tahoe Dance Festival, click here. You can also follow the Lake Tahoe Dance Collective on Facebook and Instagram.

