Reno Punk Rock Flea Market returns, celebrates official recognition of 501(c)3 non-profit status

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:25 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Punk Rock Flea Market is officially a non-profit. Event organizer, Jessi Janusee, says this mean they’ll be able to support others, sponsor events, partner with mutual aid groups and host more than one festival a year. Their ultimate goal is to have their own community-focused venue for music, workshops and creative self-expression.

Janusee and her 7-year-old daughter, Elliott Medina, stopped by Morning Break Monday to let people know all that this year’s Artown event has in store. July 15-16, the festival boasts fourteen bands, 100+ local vendors, food trucks, kids crafts, car smash and more. The event has been held in Sparks for the last five years, but now the flea market is moving to Great Basin Brewing on Rock Blvd. in Reno.

The inaugural Reno event also features a circus theme which includes a carnival midway, circus performers, mermaids, aerialists, clowns and face painters. Additional activities include, a skate boarding contest at adjacent Mira Loma Park, volunteer shifts with local organizations including mutual aid groups and nonprofits; they’ve also designated 10 a.m.-12 p.m. each day as quieter hours for families and neuro-divergent folks.

The Flea Market takes place July 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., all ages are welcome and entry is $5 pre-sale, $7 at door.

To learn more about The Reno Punk Rock Flea Market, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

