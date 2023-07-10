Reno Police investigating homicide, looking for suspect

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a homicide after finding a woman with a gunshot wound at a home on Tybo Avenue. Officers were called to the home around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

RPD says despite live saving measures, the female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, and following interviews with witnesses, officers learned that the suspect was 30-year-old Mark Forcum, husband of the victim. Police say Forcum has not been located and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2121. They can also contact secret witness at by calling or texting the tip to 775-322-4900 or secretwitness.com.

