Professional hockey coming to Lake Tahoe

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - A professional hockey team is coming to South Lake Tahoe. On Monday, Zawyer Sports and Entertainment made the announcement that the ECHL expansion team would start playing in the new Tahoe Blue Event Center for the 2024-2025 season. The team will be owned by former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, along with David Hodges, CEO of Hodges Management Group LLC.

“The ECHL proudly welcomes the 29th Member Team to the League in the brand new Tahoe Blue Event Center, expanding our geography in the western part of the continent, and creating natural rivalries for visiting fans with the Idaho Steelheads, Utah Grizzlies, and the entire Mountain Division,” said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin, Commissioner of the ECHL. “This new team will offer the only professional sports action in the region, giving locals a hometown team and fast-paced entertainment, with a commitment to giving back and growing the game of hockey in the community.”

The team will play its home games at the new Tahoe Blue Events Center, the 4,200-seat arena scheduled to open this summer. The arena is managed by OVG360, a division of Oak View Group which owns and operates two National Hockey League properties (Seattle, WA, and Belmont Park, NY), and manages two additional NHL arenas (Pittsburgh, PA, and Phoenix, AZ), as well as multiple AHL, ECHL and college hockey Arenas across North America. The Tahoe team will have an NHL partner which is expected to be announced in February 2024.

“We are excited to welcome the newest ECHL franchise to Tahoe and the Tahoe Blue Event Center,” said OVG360′s Kevin Boryczki, General Manager, Tahoe Blue Events Center. “The atmosphere inside the arena is going to be electric for both the fans and players.”

Tim Tebow is the minority partner in the ECHL’s Jacksonville Icemen and Savannah Ghost Pirates as well as helping bring professional soccer to Northeast Florida.

“I love that sports can bring people together from all over to enjoy camaraderie, competition, and community impact. I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be part of a group bringing hockey to the Tahoe area for fans and families to create memories for years to come.” Tebow said.

The team is currently accepting season ticket deposits to be placed on a priority list. Seating priority is based on when a deposit is placed. Visit LakeTahoeProHockey.com for more information.

