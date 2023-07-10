Monday Motivations: Making time for what’s important during the busyness of summer

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 10, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For this week’s Monday Motivations, spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst, from Purposeful Living and Healing Center shared ways we can really enjoy the summer months by prioritizing what’s important to us.

Don’t let the summer end with you regretting that you didn’t get to do this or accomplish that. Take the time now to look at the rest of the warm days ahead and decide what you really want to do with your time and with whom you want to spend your time.

Watch Morning Break’s interview with Leigh Hurst to learn more.

Leigh Hurst is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. You can also learn more about Purposeful Living by visiting their website, Facebook and Instagram.

