Mammovan returns to Washoe County this week

Mammovan
Mammovan(Nevada Health Center)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:50 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Health Center’s Mammovan makes two stops in Washoe County on Wednesday and Thursday.

The mammography screenings are available to all women. The Mammovan accepts most major insurance plans, plus Medicaid and Medicare, and offers a sliding fee scale for the uninsured.

It will be at the Pyramid Lake Health Clinic at 705 State route 446 in Nixon from 7:40 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday. On Thursday, t will be at the Reno-Sparks Tribal Health Clinic at 1715 Kuenzli St. in Reno from 7:40 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.

Call 1-877-581-6266 option 1 to make an appointment.

