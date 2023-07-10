Daughter speaks out after losing father in Carson River kayak incident

Delphine Martin (right) talks with a friend on Monday in Sparks.
Delphine Martin (right) talks with a friend on Monday in Sparks.(Ben Deach (KOLO))
By Ben Deach
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:59 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - It was on Saturday afternoon when the Carson City Sheriff’s Office found the body of James Martin after being missing since the previous Sunday.

Martin’s daughter, Delphine, says she had never known her father to be a kayaker.

“If he would have told me I would have said what are you thinking, it’s not like you to go kayaking,” she emphasized.

James Martin went on the kayaking trip along with Robert White, who is still unaccounted for.

The news of losing her father comes at a particularly difficult time for Delphine, who is expecting a daughter in October.

“I wish he were still here alive to meet his grandbaby, and all his grandkids,” she stressed.

This remains a developing story. If you have any information that can help deputies with the case call the Sheriff’s Office at 775-887-2008.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nevada DMV recalled this license plate after it went viral on Facebook, receiving more than...
GOBK2CA Nevada license plate recall
James Martin, left, and Robert White.
Missing Carson River kayaker found in Brunswick Canyon identified
Nevada State Police respond to a crash on U.S. 395 at N. McCarran Boulevard in Reno, Nev. on...
UPDATE: Driver arrested in deadly crash identified
DCSO Badge
DCSO warns public of prowler on the loose
This is an Alert Wildfire image of a fire in Dog Valley.
Peavine Peak Fire in Dog Valley 100% contained at 8 acres

Latest News

Police investigation at Wells Ave. Motel 6.
Police investigation at Motel 6 on Wells Ave.
RPD is investigating a homicide after finding a woman with a gunshot wound at a home on Tybo...
Reno Police investigating homicide, looking for suspect
The team's owners pose for a picture at the Tahoe Blue Event Center.
Professional hockey coming to Lake Tahoe
SCHEELS Summer of Service at FBNN
SCHEELS partners with Food Bank of Northern Nevada for Summer of Service