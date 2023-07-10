Daughter speaks out after losing father in Carson River kayak incident

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - It was on Saturday afternoon when the Carson City Sheriff’s Office found the body of James Martin after being missing since the previous Sunday.

Martin’s daughter, Delphine, says she had never known her father to be a kayaker.

“If he would have told me I would have said what are you thinking, it’s not like you to go kayaking,” she emphasized.

James Martin went on the kayaking trip along with Robert White, who is still unaccounted for.

The news of losing her father comes at a particularly difficult time for Delphine, who is expecting a daughter in October.

“I wish he were still here alive to meet his grandbaby, and all his grandkids,” she stressed.

This remains a developing story. If you have any information that can help deputies with the case call the Sheriff’s Office at 775-887-2008.

