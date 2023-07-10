“Bike to the Barracuda” offers fun, environmentally-friendly way to get to the Lake Tahoe PGA tour stop

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:28 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The “Bike to the Barracuda” initiative encourages the community to bike from scenic downtown Truckee to the 25th annual Barracuda Championship, the official PGA tour stop, set for July 20–23 at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood. Spectators who make the climate-conscious choice to opt for a two-wheeled chariot will not only help reduce carbon emissions but also receive exclusive tournament perks, including 20 percent off daily tickets and one free beer courtesy of the presenting sponsor FiftyFifty Brewing Co.

Chris Hoff, tournament director of the Barracuda Championship, stopped by Morning Break to share this new initiative that can be done as individuals or as a group. You can follow Super73 on social for their group ride information. With plenty of directional signage and relatively mild terrain, riders of all skill levels can take part in this cruise to the course.

The preferred route kicks off at the tournament’s general parking lot — free parking will be available for visitors traveling from outside of Truckee. Take Church Street to Bridge Street and head northwest until you see tournament signage. After traversing through breathtaking stretches of the Tahoe National Forest, riders will arrive at the special entrance behind hole 12. Free bike parking will be available onsite.

After arriving at the course, riders can enjoy all that the Barracuda Championship has to offer. This event is the only one of its kind in the Truckee/Tahoe and Northern Nevada area and offers an unforgettable experience for golf fans, families, and anyone looking for a summer activity complete with good food, drinks and fun.

The “Bike to the Barracuda” endeavor is one small part of the Barracuda Championship’s larger sustainability initiative to promote eco-friendly practices in the local community and beyond. Barracuda Championship also partners with Tahoe Mountain Realty, Super73, Stealth Tahoe, Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation and Forest Futures to minimize the tournament’s impact on the environment and foster sustainable practices both on and off the course.

For tickets or for more information on the “Bike to the Barracuda” initiative or the 25th annual Barracuda Championship PGA TOUR event, click here.

