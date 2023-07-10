Americans and the Holocaust travel exhibition now at Northwest Reno Library

Americans and the Holocaust exhibition
By Nick Doyle
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:54 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Americans and the Holocaust Exhibition is now on display at The Northwest Reno Library. The local library was one out of 50 libraries selected across the country to display the travel exhibition.

“With a lot of the rise in hate and antisemitism happening in the country, we want to make sure people remember that it starts with some small movements, small things that go unchecked and then it ends up turning into this horrible tragedy,” said Jeff Scott, the Director of Washoe County libraries.

The theme of the exhibit is “never again”. Reminding people that minor prejudices could lead to major tragedies. Organizers say this exhibit is powerful and thought provoking.

“It’s not to say that it is going to cure everything, or that it is going to alleviate all of the hate and prejudice and discrimination but if we can get one person to see the humanity of another person then we’ve succeeded,” added Carla Trounson, the curator of the Shia Szrut Holocaust Memorial Collection.

The exhibition will be on display through August 18 but if you want to learn from experts, reserve your ticket for Wednesday, July 12. Experts from Washington DC and the University of Reno, Nevada will be speaking about America’s involvement in the Holocaust.

Click here to save your seat or to learn more information.

