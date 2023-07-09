Suspect in Roseville murder, wounding of CHP officer escapes

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) -The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said a murder suspect escaped the Sutter Roseville Medical Center early Sunday.

Eric Abril, 35, was arrested April 6 in Roseville on charges that included murder and attempted murder, the sheriff’s office said.

He wore an orange jumpsuit at the time of his escape.

The sheriff’s office described him as white, 6 feet tall, 175 pounds with brown hair.

People should call 911 if they see him. People with tips can call 916-409-1257 or report a tip online.

The Sacramento Bee reports Abril is charged with killing a 72-year-old Roseville man and wounding a California Highway Patrol officer.

