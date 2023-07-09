Silver Age Comic Con in Reno

Reb Brown at Silver Age Comic Con
Reb Brown at Silver Age Comic Con(Emily Benito)
By Emily Benito
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:16 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There was plenty family fun to be had at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center today with the Silver Age Comic Con.

The event featured many artists, comic books, games, and a costume contest with a 300-hundred-dollar cash prize.

There were also multiple celebrities present, some might be newer to you, and others you can remember from your childhood including AJ Buckley from Seal team and Reb Brown the 1970′s Captain America.

They spoke about what it is like to be able to give back to the community that helps them do what they love:

“Going back if I could have come out and met some of these people who are in these big features my brain would’ve melted so you know as an actor now getting to be here, you know have some face time with the people who continue to allow me to have the career that I have and say thank you and shake their hand, I’m so grateful,” says Buckley.

Brown says, “It makes you feel so good inside! I love the kids when I get down on the ground and I’ve got the shield and have pictures with them it warms my heart.”

